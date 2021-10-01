A Roseburg woman is suing the City of Roseburg and two as yet unnamed city workers for more than $100,000 after a water main reportedly broke, flooding her property.
The complaint was filed Thursday in Douglas County Circuit Court by Eugene attorney David Moule on behalf of his client, Catherine Berry. It alleges negligence, inverse condemnation, trespass and nuisance by the city and two of its employees.
According to the complaint, Berry owns and lives in a home in the 1100 block of northwest Cherry Drive in Roseburg. Around 3 a.m. on July 21, an underground water main abutting Berry’s home burst, “bubbling water out of the ground, shooting water upward and flooding plaintiff’s property, causing damages for repairs, loss of use and diminution of value in the amount of not less than $120,000.”
The city and the two maintenance workers should have known that the main system near Berry’s house was “corroded, clogged or otherwise in disrepair and in need of maintenance or replacement,” the complaint said.
The complaint said the names of the maintenance worker and supervisor will be determined at a later date.
The City of Roseburg and its employees were the only ones who had access to the section of pipe in question.
The city and the two maintenance workers were negligent in one or more of the following ways, according to the complaint:
- Failing to properly inspect, discover, maintain and repair the water main system under the street adjacent to Berry’s home.
- Failing to exercise adequate control and management of the water main system.
- Failing to detect and take steps to stop the flooding before substantial damage occurred.
- Failing to recognize the seriousness of the problem, belatedly sending only a small water distribution crew to the site.
- Failing to divert the water flow downhill prior to digging a hole in the street, thereby causing water to further flood Berry’s home.
Because of the actions of the city and these two workers, Berry was prevented from the full use of her home, which was damaged by the flooding, the complaint said. The flooding required cleanup and replacement costs and reduced the value of the property.
The “acts and omissions” of the city and its employees “constituted a taking and appropriation of plaintiff’s private property without first purchasing or condemning it” in violation of state and federal laws, the complaint said. It goes on to call the failures on the part of the city and its employees “substantial and unreasonable, causing discomfort and significant interference” with Berry’s ability to use and enjoy her home.
The complaint seeks $120,000 plus attorney costs and other associated fees.
The city, through its spokesperson Suzanne Hurt, declined to comment.
(1) comment
Stuff happens!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.