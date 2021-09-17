A woman has filed a complaint against a Sutherlin contractor, claiming she stepped through a subfloor he had installed, causing her to be injured.
Amy Findlay filed the complaint in Douglas County Circuit Court on Aug. 16 against Pierce Restoration & Remodel, an assumed business name of Clark Contracting LLC, and Don Peoples, an employee of the company. Findlay is seeking $49,999 in damages.
According to the complaint, Findlay was visiting her cousin in August 2020 at his residence in the first block of Danita Lane in Roseburg when the incident occurred. Findlay was helping her cousin move a vanity into a bathroom that just had a new subfloor installed by Peoples. Prior to moving the vanity, Findlay asked Peoples if it was safe to walk on and People said it was, the complaint said.
When Findlay stepped onto the subfloor in the bathroom her right foot reportedly went through it, causing her a myriad of injuries. Those injuries include damage to the muscles, ligaments, tendons and nerves in her toes; the fracture of two toes; and pain to her left knee, mid-back, lower back and right hip.
Peoples was an employee of Pierce Restoration & Remodel, the complaint said. He and by extension Pierce Restoration & Remodel were negligent in one or more of the following ways, according to the complaint:
- Removing and replacing the sub-floor in the bathroom with substandard materials and improper construction which they knew, or should have known, would not be safe for people to walk on.
- Using improper screws and improper screw fastening, which would result in broken subfloor sections.
- Using scrap metal instead of whole sheets of subflooring material.
- Failing to use proper backing techniques.
- Failing to use properly construct support framing for the bathroom subfloor.
- Failing to inspect the bathroom subfloor for proper construction.
- Failing to warn Findlay of the “unreasonably dangerous conditions” due to the improperly constructed bathroom subfloor.
The incident also caused general pain and suffering and inconvenience and interference with normal and usual activities, apart from gainful employment, according to the complaint. Findlay is seeking to be reimbursed for medical treatment and lost future earnings. She is asking for $15,697.30 in economic damages and $34,302.69 in noneconomic damages, as well as her court costs.
Findlay is being represented by attorney Derek Snelling of the Eugene law firm Shlesinger & deVilleneuve.
Neither Peoples nor Pierce Restoration & Remodel had responded to the complaint as of Tuesday. A phone message left for Pierce Restoration & Remodel was not returned.
