Over the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on virtually every aspect of society.
The justice system has not been exempt, and has been forced to learn new ways to keep the wheels of justice turning in spite of many challenges.
Roseburg Municipal Court Judge Jason Mahan said in a Jan. 25 report to the Roseburg City Council that revenues for the first two fiscal quarters of 2020-21 had fallen 34.5% short of what was budgeted from July 1 to Dec. 31 of 2020. For the fiscal year, the municipal court had budgeted an expected $448,000 in revenue to be generated between fines, court costs and the cost of court-appointed attorneys.
Through Dec. 31, 2020, $154,456 had been recovered, down by nearly $50,000 from the first two quarters of fiscal year 2019-2020.
“There continues to be a reduction in court revenue which is directly related to coronavirus,” Mahan told the council. “The number of individuals failing to appear in court has continued to be high.”
For the calendar year of 2019 (Jan. 1-Dec. 31), the City of Roseburg levied fines totaling $2,289,706 and collected $691,014, a 30% compliance rate. For the same 12 months in 2020, the city issued $1,146,195 in fines and collected $434,131.
While the city’s 2020 collection rate was higher at 38%, it still resulted in a $256,883 shortfall from 2019 to 2020.
While Mahan said he makes it a practice to try and encourage those who come before him to seek treatment for substance or mental health needs, limitations on beds at the Douglas County Jail make it difficult to force people who need treatment to seek it out.
“This is resulting in a larger number of cases not reaching a conclusion, as we are not able to hold defendants who are failing to appear in court,” Mahan said in his report.
Thomas Maxwell is the trial court administrator for Douglas County Circuit Court. He said he has seen the public’s response to how certain cases are handled, but said under the current parameters regarding COVID-19 restrictions, the judicial system has to exercise a level of practicality.
“There’s a certain number of people that go through the system that it’s very difficult to give them fines and have them pay because they don’t have assets to go after (in lieu of payment),” Maxwell said of the public’s perceived “catch-and-release” approach to law enforcement and the judicial system.
“We can’t just throw them in prison for crimes that don’t warrant that,” Maxwell added. “There is a certain ‘revolving door’ system with a certain group of people.”
The financial impacts of the pandemic have not been as extreme for Douglas County Circuit Court as those numbers presented by Roseburg Municipal Court. However, the Circuit Court did see a sizeable drop in fines imposed and monies collected from 2019 to 2020.
In 2019, the circuit court imposed fines totaling $871,372 and collected $569,940, a collection rate of 78.7%. In 2020, the court imposed $428,968 in fines, a decline of nearly $450,000, but actually collected $482,130, the surplus a result of collections actions prior to the start of the pandemic.
Maxwell noted that during the pandemic, the Oregon Legislature has put a moratorium on courts sending those not willing or unable to pay fines through the collections process. That moratorium on collections referrals was enacted on March 30, 2020.
The county has seen a consistent drop in imposed fines and revenues collected since 2017, but its collection rate has hovered between 70% and 80% since 2001. The county does not rely entirely on revenue recovery as a means of successful operation, as the court’s starting operating budget comes from the State of Oregon’s General Fund.
“Our revenue generated doesn’t circle right back into the court,” Maxwell said. “If we have a 30% cut in revenue, it doesn’t mean our budget is cut by 30%. Unfortunately, it’s the state who takes that hit.”
Maxwell said that when COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic, court systems across Oregon were working to learn how best keep the wheels of justice turning, but under completely different parameters. Those adjustments have led to more virtual hearings — either online or via telephone — and have led to many jury trials being postponed two, three or even four months past their originally scheduled date.
While past postponements of jury trials is part of the natural flow of the legal process, Maxwell said many continuances over the past year were primarily due to COVID-19 and the safety of court staff, defendants, attorneys and juries.
“We have not had nearly as many jury trials as we usually do,” Maxwell said. “Our cases are progressing, but we’re actually settling cases above the state average. We haven’t had any trouble seating juries, and we haven’t had any canceled trials because we were unable to seat a jury.”
At Douglas County Circuit Court, a seated jury will not necessarily be in the same courtroom as the proceedings, but instead will hear arguments and testimony via closed-circuit video from an adjacent room. He said in some cases, a trial that may have called for a 12-person jury was reduced to six jurors as a matter of public safety.
“We have taken all the precautions we can to safely seat a jury,” Maxwell said.
One benefit of the pandemic as it relates to the court system has been courts learning to adapt to new processes when it comes to hearing cases.
When life has an opportunity to return back to normal, Maxwell has found that some of the practices adopted over the past 10 months may come in handy in the future. Remote meetings via computer or telephone could potentially expedite some cases, but also hinder others, especially when it comes to children.
“I keep waiting for that other shoe to drop on COVID, but it keeps stretching on,” Maxwell said. “Last March, April, May, things just ground to a halt.
“Necessity has definitely been the mother of invention for us. We’re all doing things now that 10 months ago we didn’t imagine we would be able to do. Just to survive. Just so we can exist.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.