In early March 2020, local and federal health officials found themselves dealing with a potentially deadly virus known as SARS-CoV-2, which would become more commonly known as COVID-19.
Upon discovery of the virus in the United States, those officials leaned on the mantra "two weeks to flatten the curve," and stated that people should wear face coverings and try to stay at least six feet away from each other in an effort to slow the virus' spread.
It has been 25 months since that worldwide pandemic was declared and, in Douglas County at least, that curve is starting to resemble more of a straight line.
After the initial wave, which took almost nine months to get a handle on, two variants — the delta variant last summer and the omicron variant in the fall — caused significant spikes in positive cases, even infecting those who had already received their full vaccination series against the coronavirus.
Douglas County was more prepared than most in Oregon when it came to combatting the coronavirus, commissioner Tim Freeman said in a recent interview.
"One thing that we've learned is that if you wait for the federal government or state government to come save you, by the time they get here, it's too late," Freeman said. "You have to use whatever resources you have that you control and can bring to bear and respond to help people.
"Whether it's 'Snowmageddon,' the (Umpqua Community College) shooting, a pandemic or forest fires, if you wait for the folks that have a broader level of responsibility, it's too late."
The county did have a fair head start through the Douglas Public Health Network, which already had experience operating drive-thru vaccination clinics for the flu.
"Immediately, we knew testing (for COVID-19) wasn't going to be a big deal," Freeman said.
Freeman recalled being on a call with the Association of Oregon Counties as other county leaders wondered what it would take to get testing clinics off the ground. He says he broke into the call to let those leaders know Douglas County already had such a clinic up and running.
"I said, 'We're doing one right now. I'm sitting at one,'" Freeman told the group. "They were like, 'How'd you do it so quick?' It was just because of the preplanning and the practice. Just because the county wasn't fully prepared, it didn't mean that Public Health wasn't prepared.
"We were very fortunate to have someone (Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, public health officer) with that kind of experience already on board and ready to go."
Dannenhoffer was at the forefront of getting information to the public on ways to help protect themselves against the virus. During twice-weekly Facebook Live events, Dannenhoffer opened with the newest information available to him, then did his best to answer questions from those watching the event live.
"I look at it and look at a lot of the things I've done in my career, and all of them seemed to be leading up to this time," Dannenhoffer said.
As the face of public health, Dannenhoffer faced the slings and arrows of a confused community, some who were quite fearful of the coronavirus and skeptics who believed it was nothing more than a flu and were vocal deniers of vaccinations when they became available.
Gradually, with its first drive-thru testing clinic off the ground, the county's efforts expanded, growing even more once vaccines became available.
A full-time drive-thru clinic was established near downtown Roseburg, and the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians set up their own testing and vaccination clinic across from the tribe's headquarters in northeast Roseburg.
The county also saw the need for residents in outlying areas to have better access to a vaccine, and the Douglas County Tiger Team was born.
A group of medical personnel, with the help of Umpqua Valley Ambulance, began having multiple vaccination clinics in all corners of Douglas County, from Reedsport to Diamond Lake and Curtin to Glendale.
"Our goal was that 95 percent of the people could access a vaccine within five miles of where they live," Freeman said. "People would ask how we were able to do that, and the simple answer was we just did it."
"We had 43 locations," said Tamara Howell, who served as the information conduit for the county's COVID-19 Response Team. "We had choices here that a lot of other counties didn't have."
While there is still a fear of another variant which could sweep through the region, the county and Dannenhoffer feel like the county is as prepared as possible to weather another storm.
"Right now, it's sunny days and we're asking people to enjoy their springtime," Dannenhoffer said.
"If this pandemic had happened, say, six years ago, everything would have been made the county's role, and that wouldn't have worked for us," Freeman said. "Each person that decided to come join the team, whether it was Public Health, our staff at the county, all of these organizations bringing in resources to bear and working as a community, that's the real story.
"If there's going to be any description of success, it's that we knew we had what we had and nobody was coming to save us. We had to use our resources wisely, and we did."
