The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported Wednesday that 11 more county residents have died due to complications from the coronavirus.
Four of those residents died during the current reporting week, while the county was also notified of seven prior deaths which had not yet been reported, raising the number of deaths in Douglas County due to COVID-19 to 364.
Of those 11 deaths, seven people were not vaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and three were fully vaccinated but had not yet received a booster shot.
Cases of COVID-19 continued to fall over the past week, with 257 total positive and presumptive cases reported, down from 393 the previous week.
Hospitalizations also saw a decent drop over the past week, down from 28 last Thursday to 20 as of Wednesday, with 13 of those patients not fully vaccinated. At CHI Mercy Medical Center, 16% of patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19-related symptoms.
While Douglas Public Health Network continues to operate its drive-thru vaccination clinic at the intersection of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Fowler Street, a similar drive-thru clinic in Reedsport ceased operation Saturday.
In response to that clinic's closure, the Lower Umpqua Hospital District announced that it will continue to operate its COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 541-271-2175 and will resume its weekly vaccination clinic on Friday's from noon-2 p.m.
The Roseburg drive-thru clinic remains open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
