The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported the deaths of six county residents over the weekend.
In its Monday report, the team reported one death Friday, three Saturday and two Sunday. Three of those who died were fully vaccinated, the team reported.
There were 202 confirmed positive and presumptive cases reported Saturday, 84 Sunday and 137 Monday. As of Monday, 78 county residents were receiving hospital care due to the coronavirus, 65 locally and 13 out of the area. Two patients had to transported out of the state to receive specialized care.
Of those hospitalized locally, 12 were in intensive care and 12 were placed on ventilators. The recovery team reported that 69 of the 78 hospitalized were unvaccinated.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 4,701 positive and presumptive cases between Friday and Sunday, as well as 24 deaths. There were 937 Oregon residents hospitalized, including 253 in intensive care unit beds.
As of Monday, there have been 7,436 positive or presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March 2020, with 116 deaths of county residents. Statewide, there have been 257,644 positive and presumptive cases and 3,036 deaths.
(9) comments
Three more deaths today (Tuesday,) according to Dr. D.
One to three deaths a day projected for the next three weeks.
That's another 42 deaths.
Tomorrow, 25 August, we will be three weeks out from the first day our our Douglas County Superspreader Fair (TM), which Mike and I and others advocated cancelling. I wish the N-R would publish a proper graph of daily cases and deaths, with running averages, against time, instead of the cumulative-cases graph they post, without dates on the x-axis.
I would be surprised--and deeply disappointed--if the
Huh. Cut off comment. I would be surprised--and deeply disappointed--if the health department did not already produce such a graph almost daily.
If you're so inclined, please write Gov. Kate Brown to ask that she retake control of restrictions on a county by county basis. Early restrictions made Oregon a covid success story. Low vaccination rates and disregard for safety have made Southern Oregon a national disaster story. Restrictions worked. Our local political leaders are against them. Our only hope of saving our local medical system from collapsing is to ask Kate Brown to step in. You can write her here:
https://www.oregon.gov/gov/pages/share-your-opinion.aspx
This is truly disheartening.
And, discouragingly, the 3/3 split between vaccinated/unvaccinated will be seized upon by deniers as evidence that vaccines are ineffective. It is not. This is an effect of "small numbers", as biostatisticians will understand. The big numbers across the state, nation, and world show the effectiveness of the vaccines; the newest numbers indicated declining immunity, so that the elderly--among the first vaccinated and with the least robust initial responses--are increasingly at risk, and will need a third dose of the mRNA vaccines (and additional doses of the others, likely. Peter Hotez has articulated this well, indicating that the third dose ought to be regarded as part of initial immunization, rather than a "booster" because the two initial doses were closer together than we'd have done outside the crisis we were in.
Get vaccinated. Mask. Distance. Again. Too darned bad.
Or it could just be Darwinism at work.
11 Douglas County residents have died from Covid in the last 5 days.
Once again, it is small numbers and a short time span, but the current weekly mortality rate from Covid here in Douglas County is higher than the average weekly mortality rate was nationwide at the peak of the pandemic. So, this is very, very ugly.
