Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday morning that Douglas County will be moved from the COVID-19 "extreme risk" county designation to "high risk" effective Friday.
The move is made possible after Douglas County reported 178 positive COViD-19 cases between March 7 to March 20, well below the 200-per-100,000 threshold.
"Not to jinx our progress, but today we are sharing lots of good news," The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said in its Tuesday press release. "Our new COVID-19 case count numbers, as well as our number of local hospitalized COVID-19 patients are definitely coming down."
Douglas County had been designated extreme risk since Feb. 26, but had just 65 positive cases last week. With similar results from March 20 through March 26, the county could be eligible to be lowered to moderate risk.
With the county moving back down to the high risk designation, many business will be allowed to resume certain activities — including indoor dining at restaurants and other establishments — under capacity limitations.
The drop to high risk also means that interscholastic athletics — specifically volleyball and basketball, which have been categorized as contact sports — can be played indoors, although with limitations on total capacity within those venues.
Coos County, already in the extreme risk category, will be joined by Curry County as the only two counties with that designation. An increase in cases in Josephine and Klamath counties has placed both into a two-week caution period.
The county response team reported seven new positive test results Tuesday, and said that just three county residents were receiving hospital treatment, two of them locally. The county did cross the 2,800-case plateau, with its total rising to 2,806 as of Tuesday.
The three hospitalized patients are the lowest for Douglas County since Jan. 2.
There are 125 positive cases presently in isolation and another 206 contacts in quarantine.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer will be holding a Facebook Live event on the Douglas Public Health Network Facebook page Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The next drive-thru testing clinic is scheduled for Friday.
How is it possible Douglas County is moving out of the EXTREME risk category for the second time after increased restrictions were imposed by the Governor? After all, our Douglas County Commissioners have vigorously condemned those restrictions as not workable for Douglas County. So how is this possible?
Douglas County has been relegated to the EXTREME risk category two separate times. The first time occurred December 18 when Douglas County had a case rate of 208. After increased restrictions were imposed by the Governor, the case rate dropped to 152 on January 1 when Douglas County was moved back to the high risk category.
With a reduction in restrictions, Douglas County’s case rate ballooned to 297 on February 26 when it was again moved back into the EXTREME category. After again imposing increased restrictions, Douglas County’s case rate today is 139.
While claiming the Governor’s coronavirus restrictions don’t work in Douglas County, our Commissioners refuse to say what actually does work. Similar to the Republican lawmaker’s recent vote against stimulus checks sought by the majority of Americans, our County Commissioners universally oppose ALL decisions by Oregon’s Democrat Governor, even if those decisions help to save lives of Douglas County residents.
