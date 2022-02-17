While Douglas County appears to be seeing a steady decline in positive COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, nine new deaths related to the coronavirus were reported by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team Wednesday.
Eight of those deaths were reported since the start of the most recent reporting week.
Of the eight deaths reported over the past week, the victims ranged in age from 51 to 96, and five of those victims were reportedly unvaccinated. Three were fully vaccinated, but had not received a booster of their chosen vaccine.
Oregon Vital Records also notified the county of the death of an unvaccinated 54-year-old man who died Jan. 6.
There were a total of 393 positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported over the past week, down from 632 during the previous week and 978 two weeks ago, indicating that the latest surge of new cases continues on a significant downward trend.
As of Wednesday, 26 county residents were receiving hospital treatment due to complications from the coronavirus, 23 locally and three out of the area. At CHI Mercy Medical Center, 19% of all patients being cared for are dealing with symptoms of COVID-19, with an average of two patients per day in the hospital’s intensive care unit and five patients in the progressive care unit.
The Oregon Health Authority continues to operate a drive-thru vaccination clinic in downtown Roseburg and in Reedsport. The Roseburg clinic is located at the corner of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Fowler Street in the parking lot adjacent to the Roseburg Public Library, and the Reedsport Clinic is located next to the Douglas County Courthouse Annex on Fir Avenue.
Both clinics, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, provide doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters, as well as pediatric doses of those vaccines.
Aviva Health announced that due to COVID-19 case surges and decreased availability of testing supplies, it is following the current Oregon Health Authority guidelines to prioritize testing for people who need it. Aviva is temporarily suspending testing for non-medically necessary reasons, such as travel and other leisure activities. Tests are administered by appointment only.
Aviva continues to offer vaccinations and boosters to those eligible at its vaccination clinic located at 4221 NE Stephens St. in Roseburg, also by appointment only.
For other vaccination and testing resources, contact the Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
(8) comments
It just seems that people are not getting the proper care or information. And many - MANY - are dying even when vaccinated. So what are we supposed to believe?
But dying from what? Vaccinations make only a slight difference. It's mainly the yellow star of the "pandemic ".
BBfan, you should vote for Mike.
"With Omicron’s impact diminishing, there being no actual vaccine for Omicron and the fact vaccine potency wears off in 4+ months..." Mike Ruehle
According to the leading local expert on COVID, vaccines aren't all that effective.
Huge BBfan: vaccinations make a huge difference. Depending on the time period and variant, vaccination makes you about 20x (and even better for the boosted!) as likely not to die of COVID-19.
Here is just one set of information; the graph is stunning:
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/united-states-rates-of-covid-19-deaths-by-vaccination-status?country=~All+ages
"yellow star of the pandemic"? You should pick up book and read about the Holocaust before you casually throw out those kind of references, comparing the identification of certain people for mass extermination to the availability of a vaccine to prevent an illness. Better yet, maybe seek out video of holocaust survivors and listen to their experiences.
Of the 26 currently hospitalized, 22 are not fully vaccinated. Vaccines are highly effective at keeping people out of the hospital and above ground. Get vaxxed and boosted.
Yesterday, COVID-19 deaths of over 3,000 Americans were reported (greater than the number who died on 9/11). We are averaging around 2300/day. The good news is that by the end of summer, we are likely to be down to 100/day. So, "only" a 9/11's worth of deaths per month.
The vaccine appears to be pretty effective against death from Omicron. 18 Douglas County Covid deaths were reported positive after mid-January when Omicron overtook Delta to become the dominant strain. Only one of those residents who died after testing positive after January 15 was fully vaccinated and boosted. The remaining 17 were all unvaccinated and/or unboosted.
"With Omicron’s impact diminishing, there being no actual vaccine for Omicron and the fact vaccine potency wears off in 4+ months..."
Flip, then Flop, then Flip, then Flop...
