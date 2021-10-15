There were just 36 Douglas County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications as of Friday morning, the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported Friday.
Of those 36, 23 are hospitalized locally and 13 out of the area. Only three of the 36 are fully vaccinated, the county reported.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, there were six COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and just two in the progressive care unit.
The county reported 41 new positive and presumptive cases Thursday, and 47 such cases Friday. There was one death reported Friday, an unvaccinated 68-year-old woman who died Oct. 7.
A new traveling vaccination clinic is up and running in the vacant parking lot near the intersection of Northeast Fowler Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
The clinic operates from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily and will continue through Oct. 22 before transferring to Reedsport to serve coastal residents.
There is no pre-registration for the drive-thru clinic, which is providing services to anyone age 12 or older. Anyone age 12-14 must have permission from a parent or guardian to receive services at the clinic.
First and second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pfizer third “booster” doses will also be provided.
The drive-thru clinic also provides COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction — better known as PCR — testing to detect traces of the coronavirus. This is not a rapid test, and patients can expect to get results within three or four days after being tested.
Flu shots are also available.
For more information about the traveling clinic, as well as other vaccination options throughout Roseburg and Douglas County, contact the Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
14 assisted living/nursing homes in Douglas County have reported 497 Covid cases and 31 deaths according to the Oregon Health Authority Outbreak Report (below link) published every Wednesday. Over the past week, Chantele’s Loving Touch Memory Care reported 2 deaths and 19 cases and the Pines at the Landing reported 2 deaths and 13 cases.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-Outbreak-COVID-19-Report-2021-10-13-FINAL.pdf
I have listed the total deaths and cases reported for retirement homes identified in the OHA Outbreak Report. In addition, I have listed the percentage of staff that are vaccinated at each of those retirement homes according to the October 12 Long Term Care Facility Report (below link).
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/LTCFCOVID-19VaccinationData/WeeklyTrend
-------------------------------------------------------------------Staff
Facility--------------------------------Cases---Deaths---Vaccinated
Adams House Asst Living-----------28--------1----------29%
Ashley Manor-Roseburg--------------7--------0-----------?
Bridgewood Rivers--------------------18-------3----------71%
Brookdale Roseburg--------------------3-------1----------92%
Callahan Village--------------------------3-------0----------48%
Chantele's Loving Touch-------------53-------2----------69%
Curry Manor-----------------------------69-------9----------47%
Forest Hill Manor----------------------72-------2----------32%
Landing Senior Living-------------------6-------0----------23%
Pines at the Landing-------------------40------3-----------23%
Riverview Terrace----------------------14------0-----------29%
Rose Haven Nursing Center---------81------6------------64%
Timber Town Living--------------------52------4-----------31%
Umpqua Valley Nursing Home-----51------0------------56%
===========================================
---------------------------------------------497----31
