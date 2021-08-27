Eighty-nine Douglas County residents are currently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, and four more residents died Wednesday and Thursday.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported 144 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus Thursday and 195 Friday. Of the 89 hospitalized, 81 reportedly have not been vaccinated.
CHI Mercy Medical Center, already at near capacity with its 16 available intensive care unit beds, has converted an additional 20 primary care beds to serve as part of the hospital's ICU.
As of Friday, 11 patients were in the ICU, 10 patients were on ventilators, and 19 required the use of a bi-level positive airway pressure — or BiPap — machine. The recovery team said that as of Thursday, 63% of all patients at the hospital are receiving care for COVID-19 as the hospital is at 87% capacity.
Four more county residents have died this week, including a fully vaccinated 43-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus Aug. 8 and died Thursday. A 66-year-old man died Wednesday, and a 50-year-old man and 81-year-old man died Thursday. Neither of those three had been vaccinated.
The recovery team got a behind-the-scenes look inside the hospital and said that while most staff in the ICU and PCU — who normally work three 12-hour shifts per week — have been working five or six 12-hour shifts per week. While the ICU historically would have between six and nine patients at a time for one or two days of care, that number has skyrocketed to 30-35 patients requiring care for two weeks or longer.
"They normally don't place ICU patients in the PCU wing, but the Mercy maintenance team have worked continuously to retrofit rooms with negative isolation units, breathing machines and glass windows in order to expand the wing to provide lifesaving care to more and more patients," county spokesperson Tamara Howell wrote in Friday's report. "They have definitely learned to be adaptable in an unimaginable situation."
When Howell asked Critical Care Director Allison Williams what she would ask for if granted one wish, Williams replied, "Fifty critical care nurses to walk through that door.
"But, more than anything, I want people to know that COVID is real," Williams added. "People are dying, our hospitals ARE really full, critical care beds are extremely hard to open up, and the current COVID survival rates in ICUs are not good."
Vaccinations are available throughout Douglas County. To find the nearest place to begin or complete a vaccination sequence, contact the county's COVID-19 hotline at 541-440-6550. Coastal residents can call the Lower Umpqua Hospital District's COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 541-271-2175. The Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians is available at 541-672-9405. Aviva Health can be reached at 541-672-9596.
(2) comments
I'm starting to see a lot more people between friends and co-workers that I'd consider extreme far right Trump worshipers that were avid covid deniers or didn't take things seriously now seemingly having second thoughts about it. Unfortunately I think at this point its too little too late. One co-worker of mine was praised the commissioners anytime they bashed the governor for something and I doubt wore a mask anywhere besides work recently tested positive. Even after being gone for 2 weeks you could tell he still looked and felt like trash. Dr told him was nearly on the verge of having of pneumonia. Doubt he thinks the same way about covid as he did before.
A former co-worker and his soon to be wife who does work with me recently posted pictures on facebook of a massive bridal shower she had with I'd say about 40 people, covid was clearly of no concern to anyone there from the pics. I believe the wedding was supposed to have transpired early next month. A few days ago he posts on facebook that he regrets to inform everyone that due to multiple people in his family, including his mother testing positive and sick, the wedding is delayed. Gee.....I wonder where they all could have gotten it from?
When the virus first got out of hand around March last year, I'd say we'd only have a couple presumed cases of employees maybe once a month, sometimes longer spans than that. Now just this last month it seems like we can't got more than one week without atleast 2-5 people being out of work presumed positive. Last I heard we had nearly 30 people out of work presumed. I stress the word presumed because where I work they don't require that you actually get tested, and most of them won't due to their strong political beliefs. Sadly as much as I hate to say this, I kind of wonder with over half of them as they are people that even before covid had pretty shotty attendance records and would take any opportunity they could to not work. I figure out who it is thats not at work when theres presumed cases, than look at their social media posts and scratch my head. Someone gets a stuffy nose, "oh I must have covid, 2 week vacation from work for me!!!"
Douglas County has had a total of 127 Covid Deaths, 43 of which happened since the Governor gave Covid restriction control to our County Commissioners on July 1. 38 of the deaths occurred in August alone, BY FAR Douglas County’s worst month for deaths.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.