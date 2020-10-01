Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported three people with new positive test results of coronavirus as of noon Thursday, for a total of 249 cases.
Three Douglas County COVID-19 patients are being cared for locally, and 31 people are in isolation, down five since Wednesday's update.
The Douglas Public Health Network is also supporting an additional 174 contacts in quarantine throughout the county.
"We are still on a case increase trend," the team said in Thursday's report. "This should be very concerning to everyone. We have worked so hard to minimize the spread of the virus, but the numbers are increasing. So again, we would like to remind our residents that this is not a time to let your guard down."
The Oregon Health Authority reported 363 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in its Thursday report, as well as an additional death, the 560th death in Oregon attributed to the coronavirus.
A 44-year-old Klamath County man with underlying health conditions was diagnosed on Sept. 21 and died Wednesday at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls.
The state's total of confirmed and presumptive cases reached 33,862.
Douglas County will be holding another COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic Friday.
According to today’s press release from our County Commissioners, “Stopping the increase of COVID-19 cases in our county is really up to YOU, our residents.”
If true, why is Commissioner Boice commending people for NOT wearing a mask and holding anti-mask rallies?
I challenge the Response Team statement that, "We have worked so hard to minimize the spread of the virus" as being untruthful.
The Response Team is led by our Douglas County Commissioners. Chris Boice is the Chairman of the Commissioners. A maskless Commissioner Boice recently led an anti-mask rally at the county courthouse and said during a radio interview (below link), "Some folks don’t want to wear a mask…I COMMEND a lot of those folks.”
https://kqennewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/IDC-8-26-20.mp3
The way I see it, the leaders of the Response Team are working hard to increase, not minimize, the spread of the virus.
Following the Sturgis motorcycle rally, South Dakota’s coronavirus cases have been climbing and today reported its highest number of one day coronavirus cases at 747 with 13 deaths. What makes it particularly alarming is South Dakota’s state population is less than 900,000 people, about 1/5 as many as in Oregon. Just a gift the rallies leave behind.
You left an important fact out Mike, Boice didn't "lead" the rally, in his own words from the other day he just "stumbled upon it". I can just see how it happened. He musta decided to take an afternoon stroll through down town that day on his lunch break and when walking back, 100 people that weren't in the backyard of his office just spontaneously popped up there leading a rally. He probably said "gee, this looks like fun!" and participated in it! Dallas Heard musta just been taking a leisurely walk around down town too and stumbled upon it much like Boice and two of them had a merry time there. But remember, they didn't actually "lead" it.
I know that sounds ridiculous, but thats what they'd like us to believe apparently.
I also found the story ridiculous about his claim where he didn't like how the media portrayed his act of leading it, yet over a month into it made no effort to correct it or clear his name. Quite the contrary from his usual m.o. where if the NR says anything bad about him or the other commissioners, the next day he or his friends from outside the county are having articles published refuting anything negative and portraying them all as heroes. The recent case of the Oregonian publishing that article about their travel expenses was an excellent example of those behaviors.
