CANYONVILLE — Within the backdrop of a sea of red, white and blue — everything from walls and curtains to the stage and table decor — the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians used the nation’s 246th birthday to host its yearly event to honor Douglas County veterans.
In front of a crowd of veterans representing all branches of the military, the 22nd annual event took place at Seven Feathers Casino Resort on Monday.
“Indian Country is very supportive of veterans,” Rich Rader said in his opening address. “If it weren’t for you, we wouldn’t be here today.”
As the chief technology officer for Umpqua Indian Development Corporation, one of the tribe’s many companies, Rader is a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Gulf War. Now disabled from injuries he sustained in that war, he served as the event’s emcee. One of the first things he did was fire off a warning shot at the crowd.
“I’d like to remind everyone to silence your phones,” Rader said. “If it goes off, you get to buy me a drink.”
Throughout the two-plus hour program, veterans and their guests were treated to a variety of honors: entertainment, guest speakers, prize drawings, lunch and a goodie bag to take home.
Before Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman addressed the crowd as a guest speaker and Mary Newman, the county’s veteran service officer, gave the keynote address, two World War II veterans were honored with Pendleton blankets. Additionally, five Korean War veterans were presented with special blankets that were designed by the tribe’s youth. When asked how many veterans served in Vietnam, the number of hands that went up greatly multiplied.
Robert Van Norman is one of those who raised a hand. As a member of the Cow Creek tribe and its board of directors, he was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in Vietnam from 1967-1968.
“You don’t realize how many veterans our county has until you come to events like this,” Van Norman said.
Van Norman has attended all 22 events the tribe has held. Along with being a member of the tribe’s color guard, he is also the tribe’s liaison for veterans.
“This event started out as a fundraiser for a veterans memorial in Salem,” he said. “At the time, the tribe just wrote out a check as a donation.”
Two decades later, 800 people packed the tribe’s convention center.
According to Newman, there are between 13,000 and 15,000 veterans in Douglas County. The number demonstrates the important role that the county’s veteran service office plays.
“The county’s budget is always very tight, but (the Douglas County Veteran Service Officer’s) budget has increased each year to be able to provide veteran services,” Freeman said. “That will continue. You have my word.”
After a patriotic performance from Medford entertainer Marty Davis and The Legend of the Pioneers, the 800-person crowd made it through the chow lines in military fashion. Within 22 minutes, all were served and seated.
Following lunch and prize giveaways, the event closed with gift presentations to the “wisest” woman and man veterans in attendance; wisest being the code word for eldest. The youngest woman and man veterans were also honored. The youngest veteran in the room was 25 years old; the “wisest” was 92.
