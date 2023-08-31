ELKTON — Fort Umpqua Days is approaching with loads of fun planned for the Labor Day weekend celebration.
The Elkton Community Education Center, located at 15850 State Highway 38 W. in Elkton, is hosting the two-day event Saturday and Sunday.
The Lion’s Club will serve a pancake breakfast both days from 7-11 a.m. The replica of the historic Fort Umpqua will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with historical re-enactors and blacksmiths portraying life in the 1800s. Activities include butterfly tours, an art exhibit and Fort Umpqua encampment tours and demonstrations.
Most artisan vendors will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fort Umpqua Kids’ games will include an obstacle course, live animal exhibits and history-themed crafts. The Sunny Sky Boys will play live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. And a butterfly pavilion will feature the opportunity to Adopt-A-Butterfly.
“People are able to name their butterfly and they get a certificate when it is released, so it is very exciting for them,” said Marjory Hamann, Executive Director of the ECEC.
The local parade is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. Saturday on River Road.
A barbecue fundraiser, hosted by Elkton Baptist Church, will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Outpost Café will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., where butterfly cookies, smoothies, coffee, lemonade and light lunches will be available.
A wine garden will provide the best from Elkton’s wineries from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday only, while the Pie Auction opens at 1 p.m.
Educators from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians’ Education Program will be around Saturday to teach visitors about Native American culture.
Both nights will feature a pageant performance by the Echoes of the Umpqua Players from 5-6 p.m. The quilt raffle will be drawn during the pageant Sunday evening.
