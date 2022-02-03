Allowing gambling machines at a facility near a Grants Pass horse racing track will hurt Oregon tribes, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians told legislators last week.
The Cow Creek Tribe and other Oregon tribes argued in a Jan. 26 letter to legislators that the state should reconsider permitting the machines.
The issue revolves around historic horse racing machines planned for the Flying Lark entertainment facility adjacent to Grants Pass Downs horse racing track at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.
The Flying Lark advertises that it will be a premier destination featuring a restaurant, sports bar and other entertainment, along with 225 historic horse racing machines (often referred to as HHR machines).
It also will be the only ongoing non-taxpayer source of funding for Grants Pass Downs, according to the company's promotional material.
Flying Lark and Grants Pass Downs owner Travis Boersma said in a written statement that the facilities can help save horse racing in Oregon, as well as provide jobs to "bolster rural Oregon's economy."
The Flying Lark will create 150 living wage jobs in Grants Pass and bring $375,000 a year to the Josephine County Fairgrounds, its promotional material says.
It also says the facility could indirectly create up to 2,000 additional jobs in the area and generate $10.7 billion in new spending.
"Everything I've done in my professional career has been with the goal of improving life and opportunities in my hometown and my state. I believe work at the Grants Pass Downs and the Flying Lark does just that," said Boersma, who is also a co-founder of Dutch Bros.
Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians CEO Michael Rondeau said in an email Wednesday the tribes commissioned two studies about the Flying Lark's HHR machines.
What those studies found, he said, is the jobs and revenue Flying Lark said it will create aren't new at all. Instead, it will leach them from tribal casinos like Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville and from the Oregon lottery.
"It's taking money from tribal governments and local bars and restaurants and redirecting to one individual," he said.
Tribal casinos currently employ about 5,000 people across the state, and generate another 11,000 indirect jobs and provide $45 million in tax revenue, according to the tribes' Jan. 26 letter.
Rondeau said money earned at Seven Feathers is the Cow Creek Tribe's "means to self sufficiency."
"It allows our government to provide critical public services to tribal members and reduce any dependence on state or local governments," he said.
It also benefits the community as a whole, since the tribe's health clinic serves non-tribal residents, and its police departments contribute to public safety in South County, he said.
Rondeau also questioned the impact on horse racing, saying there's no correlation between HHR machines and increased wagering at the horse track.
"States with both have seen either flat or declining revenues in horse racing and rapid growth in slot machine revenues," he said.
"So let's be honest and if it's about supporting live horse racing, there is a better way," he said.
Early versions of the HHR machines were installed at Portland Meadows, a horse racing facility that closed in 2019 after about seven decades in operation.
HHR machines were legalized by the Legislature in 2013. But the tribes said the technology has changed since then.
A report by ECONorthwest, commissioned by a group of tribes including Cow Creek Tribe, concluded in September that for all intents and purposes an HHR machine is a slot machine.
Gamblers insert their money, select an amount to bet and press a button. Once the display stops, the gamblers learn if they won or lost.
The HHR machines no longer depict horse races, as earlier versions of the machines did.
"There is no skill involved. They are high speed games with titles such as 'Wheel of Fortune,' and the user experience is the same as playing a video lottery terminal or slot game at a casino," the tribes wrote in their letter.
Rondeau said the Oregon Racing Commission is required to consult with the tribes about the Flying Lark and its HHR machines, but hasn't done so.
"It is a state law that all agencies must have tribal relations policies and part of that is an expectation of consultation on issues that would impact the tribes before action is taken by a state agency," he said.
The Oregon Racing Commission is scheduled for an executive (closed to the public) session Tuesday to consider legal advice and pending litigation about the Flying Lark's HHR machines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.