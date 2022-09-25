The Tribal lands where the prescribed burns will occur Monday and Tuesday are known as the Dole Property and the Lilja Property. One is on the east side of Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
Map Courtesy of Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians
The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday.
According to a news release from the tribe, the weather conditions are favorable for prescribed burns, thanks to the recent rain.
The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
Cow Creek natural resources staff will conduct the burn under the advisory of the Douglas Forest Protective Association. Burning is expected to begin at 10 a.m. each day.
Due to the land’s proximity to I-5, it is possible that smoke will be visible from the interstate.
The Tribal lands where the burns will occur are known as the Dole Property and the Lilja Property. The Dole property is 783 acres while the Lilja property is 252 acres. The Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe uses both properties for agriculture, livestock grazing and hunting.
