The Tribal lands where the prescribed burns will occur Monday and Tuesday are known as the Dole Property and the Lilja Property. One is on the east side of Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.

 Map Courtesy of Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians

The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday.

