After over half a century, the Takelma language, which was “sleeping” according to members of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, is being restored and taught to members all over the United States.
Elizabeth Bryant began to teach herself Takelma two and a half years ago, after the tribe applied and was awarded a grant through the Administration for Native Americans to work on language restoration.
This marked the second or third attempt to restore the sleeping language, according to Cow Creek Director of Education Sandy Henry.
The Smithsonian Institution had a collection of recordings on wax cylinders of conversations between Francis Johnson, the last Takelma speaker who died in the 1930s, and linguist Edward Sapir. Through these recording and the writings of Sapir about the Takelma language, Bryant has been able to piece together the language.
Now, Bryant is a level two Takelma speaker, the first in 60 years. Through her position as the Lead Takelma Teacher Learner, her goal is to spread the language to other Cow Creek tribal members — both pursuing fluency and correcting knowledge about the language itself.
“We're not trying to make everyone fluent necessarily, although that is one of my goals,” Bryant said. “It's more about getting it out there and making people aware of the fact that we have this and it was taken away from us.”
The Takelma language is being taught through a variety of different methods. In the fall, Bryant began to teach Zoom classes with David Prine, who no longer works with Cow Creek.
There is also a Takelma language program website, which provides curriculum to those interested in learning the language. Along with videos and worksheets, the website also provides the restored audio of Johnson speaking Takelma and a dictionary with around 500 words.
In addition, Bryant and the rest of the language learning team helped to created six Takelma learning books that went out to tribal members and, according to Henry, a set is in each first-grade classroom in Douglas County.
The books use pictures to illustrate words such as “mená” for bear and “sówm” for mountain. Not just about the words, accuracy in the pictures is an important part of the books as well, according to Henry. The people are drawn to look historically accurate, many holding baskets with traditional Cow Creek designs.
An online version of the books is available through the language learning website that will pronounce the words for you.
One thing that Bryant and Henry help others to understand is that Takelma does not work the same way as other languages such as English or Spanish. Sixty years ago, when Johnson was alive and speaking the language, it was never written down.
“We don't have a written language. We have a written version of a spoken language,” Bryant said.
People have asked to have whole paragraphs translated to Takelma, but it often does not work like that, according to Henry.
“There were few words that were created because back in you know, the 1800s, 1700s, or 1600s, you didn't need that many words to survive,” Henry said.
While bringing the language to as many Cow Creek members as possible, Bryant has worked closely with the Tribal Youth Council. This year during the 40th anniversary celebrating federal tribal recognition, the council introduced themselves in Takelma for the first time.
“They all were able to stand up and each of them were able to say the introduction in Takelma in front of their own people,” Bryant said. “And that was really rewarding for me just because I know that they felt proud.”
