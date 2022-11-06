Betina Frost of Roseburg and her daughter Matilda Frost, 6, check out a display of hand crafted items at the 60th Annual Fall Craft Fair hosted by the Douglas County 4-H Association at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Cheryl Meredith of Glide picks out a holiday ornament to purchase at the 60th Annual Fall Craft Fair hosted by the Douglas County 4-H Association at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Laura Noel of Bandon speaks with visitors at her booth during the 60th Annual Fall Craft Fair hosted by the Douglas County 4-H Association at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
A display of handcrafted holiday gift items at the 60th Annual Fall Craft Fair hosted by the Douglas County 4-H Association at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Visitors check out items for sale at the 60th Annual Fall Craft Fair hosted by the Douglas County 4-H Association at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg on Saturday.
Felted hats hung with nearby polished thunder-egg slabs each awaiting eager eyes to see them as that perfect holiday gift on Saturday at the annual Douglas County Craft Fair. For the first time, the two-day show was presented by Douglas County 4-H.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, crafters from all around the region joined together to show just what a little ingenuity and imagination can accomplish.
“All booth sales go back to the 4-H club, but the sales of individual items go to the crafters themselves,” said Rhiannon LaFaerique, organizer of the event. “We have over 100 booths and crafters and everything here is handcrafted. We don’t allow any pre-made items here.”
Folks from hither and yon gathered before a flood of Santa Claus gnomes and wooden carved cases for pocket watches, while potted plants swayed in the breeze of humanity as people passed by.
“Every year we try to come,” said Michael Przewozmik of Green. “My wife loves the things we find here.”
Whether necklaces or stained-glass scenes, everywhere one looked the creative mind was on display.
“I have been making soap for about 5 years,” said Misty Jellison of Ranch Suds Handmade Soaps in Winston. “This is our third year attending the craft show.”
With beard oils to dish soaps and every type of soap in between, all with a 3- to 6-week cure guaranteed, Jellison said with a wink, “We even carry the fun ones.”
As the transactions increased and the crowd began to be more shoulder-to-shoulder, the air of welcoming and warm community togetherness never left the building.
“This is such a great opportunity to see what the people of our community are able to come up with, “said Carol Hanrahan, a long-time craft fair attendee. “I look for gifts, but mostly I admire the skill and creativity of these amazing people we have in our community.”
From local standards like the People’s Goods booth selling hand-stitched Christmas ornaments to out-of-town guests like Muddy Feet Pottery from Coos Bay, crafters of every imaginable variety had space and were made to feel the unity of the Douglas County Craft Fair.
As community members took lap after lap and weaved their way through the small city of craft booths, each pass brought them one step closer to that special piece that caught their eye.
“There is such a sense of community at this event,” said Sarah Harmon of Muddy Feet Pottery. “This is my third year of attending and I love it. Plus, there isn’t a lot going on in Coos Bay in November.”
Harmon said she has been making pottery for 7 years and went into business for herself 2 years ago.
With the admission price of one item of canned food donation for UCAN, the event was an opportunity for all in the area to come and share in the spectacle.
“Donations of food or money are more than welcome,” said LaFaerique, “but this is really just meant to be a community event.”
The doors at the annual event are open again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
