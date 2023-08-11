Last night’s concert got off to a great start — for just about 90 seconds.
Country music artist Craig Morgan gave an energetic show at the Douglas County Fair Thursday evening. He opened the set with his song “Raise the Bar,” asking the crowd, “Are y’all ready to have a party?” Then promptly blew out the speakers before getting into the second chorus.
Taking the setback in stride, Morgan got right to signing cowboy hats and t-shirts from fans seated in the VIP section of the crowd. A 15-minute intermission ensued, allowing the stage crew to swap gear and get the show back on the road.
As soon as the equipment was once again ready, Morgan jumped right back into the song as if nothing had happened, showcasing his experience in live performance. The crowd gladly welcomed the rebound, with people jumping to their feet to dance and sing along with songs they knew every word to.
The award-winning artist has a 23-year-long career in the music industry that followed 17 years of service in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve as a staff sergeant and fire support specialist.
For Kimbera Young and her granddaughter Miika, 12, seeing Morgan live was a highlight of their week.
Kimbera Young saw Craig Morgan at the Clatsop County Fair years ago and said she had to bring her granddaughter to come enjoy the show. Miika and Kimbera Young both agreed that “Almost Home” is their favorite Craig Morgan song that they hoped he’d perform.
“He did a really good show and it was awesome to see him up there,” Kimbra Young said about his prior performance. “So that’s the only reason we came was to see him again.”
Miika said she was excited to enjoy the concert.
Gabby Lavorico, 16, said Thursday night’s show was her first ever concert and that she was hoping to hear him play “International Harvester” because her high school volleyball team would warm up for practice by listening to it.
“I think it’s going to be a good show, even if he doesn’t play that song. I’ll still get to hang out with my friends and listen to good music,” Gabby said. “We don’t get much of the huge singers so I think it’s really cool that a small place like Douglas County can bring in so many people.”
Gabby spent the earlier part of the week showing her goat Lucy in FFA events so for her, this concert was a chance to step away from her work in animal husbandry to enjoy the sights and sounds of the show.
“I think (the concert) will be really good because I’ve been mostly stuck in the goat barn and it’s just been tiring,” Gabby said. “Just getting a break, listening to music, hanging out with friends and having time that I’m not stuck in an animal barn I think will be a good experience.”
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.