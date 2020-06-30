CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Social distancing and safety measures have been put into place since Crater Lake National Park reopened for the first time since it shut down doe to the coronavirus pandemic.
The venue, the only national park in Oregon, reopened June 8 after all of the nation’s national parks were closed in March to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The park, which sits inside Douglas, Jackson and Klamath counties, has opened its lodging and dining services along with some of its hiking trails.
Staffers are in place a the Rim Village to monitor the amount of people who enter buildings. No lake and boat tours to Wizard Island will be offered this year. Campfire programs and ranger-guided hikes have also been canceled, along with the venue’s popular Crater Lake Rim Run Marathon and Ride the Rim cycling event.
The park’s north entrance was recently reopened. The East Rim Drive is still covered with snow and is expected to reopen later this month, and snow was falling at the park as recently as Sunday.
More information can be found by calling the park directly at 541-594-3000, or going to the park website at https://www.nps.gov/crla/index.htm
