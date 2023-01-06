Roseburg High School students returned to school Tuesday, following winter break, and many of them are now taking classes in modular buildings near Finlay Field.
After a second bond measure failed in May 2022, Roseburg Public Schools board of directors decided to move courses held in the nearly century old Heritage Building, sometimes called the Old Main, to temporary buildings out of concern for safety.
“We had two concussions from teachers trying to open windows last year and the windows falling down on their heads,” said 20-year teaching veteran Rachel Jackson, head of the English department at RHS. “I miss some things about the old building, but these are really nice and are so much more conducive to teaching our students.”
The school board approved to spend $700,000 on the modulars. Meanwhile, the district has said it will go out for a third bond proposal to help fund the rebuilding of the Heritage Building, as well as other projects throughout the district.
“These new modulars, along with the additional safety and security projects underway were paid for with the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund or ESSER funding,” said Roseburg Public School Superintendent Jared Cordon. “While certain portions of ESSER funding must be allocated to support students in unfinished learning, the funding can also be used to support building safety. In June, after the bond failed to pass, the school board directed the district to use up to $8 million in remaining ESSER funding to put toward top-priority security and safety projects.”
The district has received three installments of ESSER grant funding in the amounts of $1.4 million, $5.6 million and $12.5 million.
In June 2022, the school board identified approximately $83 million in priority projects to seek in a third bond proposal since 2020. Rebuilding the Heritage Building will cost $30 million, security projects throughout the district will cost $16 million and repairs and installation of heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical and roofing would cost $37 million.
The Heritage Building had a large faculty lounge that the entire English department used for lunches, meetings and building camaraderie.
“We are spread all over campus now,” Jackson said. “There is very little opportunity for us during the day now to pop over to another classroom and ask each other questions. Many of us are eating lunch in our classrooms now.”
When the school board made the determination to close the Heritage Building, Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber was called to action.
“We had to find space for 19 classrooms. We moved teachers out to any available space we could find,” Weber said. “We moved teachers into the Commons building and out into some of the technology building computer labs because through COVD-19 all students have their own laptops now. We have teachers sharing space with one teacher doing PE while another teacher is doing a health class at the same time, and even with all this we were six classrooms short.”
Jackson said students told her the new classroom have that new car smell.
Jackson, herself, is excited that she can now better control the temperature in her classroom.
“It is nice to be able to adjust the heat and air anytime I want,” she said.
Jackson reported the Heritage Building smelled like a constant gas leak as well as being extremely hot in the summer and cold in the winters.
“Back when the Heritage building was built, things were very different and they just didn’t know the things we know now,” Weber said. “She has done what she needed to do for the community for 100 years, but it got to a point where we just are no longer able to maintain the upkeep and maintenance.”
According to Weber, no amount of remodeling can bring the Heritage Building up to code for an educational hub.
“The new modular buildings have enhanced their ability to teach and there are more conveniences in these buildings,” Weber said.
