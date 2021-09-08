WINSTON — The Winston-Dillard School Board has moved its Wednesday night meeting to an online, remote format after a "credible" threat was determined earlier in the day.
Superintendent Kevin Miller announced the change in meeting format Wednesday afternoon on the district's Facebook page.
"Due to multiple threats of violence referencing the school board meeting this evening ... and one threat in particular deemed as credible by law enforcement, the W-D school board meeting will now be in a remote format," Miller wrote, adding that there would be no outdoor participation allowed.
Instead, the meeting will be available via a Facebook live video at 7 p.m., with in-person viewing available at McGovern Elementary.
Bobby Carpenter, one of two school resource officers for the Winston-Dillard district, said the threats began after a student refused to wear a mask on one of the district's campuses at the start of the school day.
"The student was asked to leave and was told he was trespassing," Carpenter said. "We worked other options so that (the student) could attend without wearing a mask, but (the student) decided to leave and come back Thursday and either wear a mask or try another option."
Carpenter said the student's father was upset at the decision and began making what at first were "vague threats" related to Wednesday night's school board meeting.
"He basically was saying that nobody was going to leave the school board meeting," said Carpenter, clarifying that "nobody" meant members of the board. "They were open-ended threats that could be serious or not."
The veiled threats were not made via social media but through numerous phone calls to school staff and Douglas County Emergency Communications.
As the father did not commit an actual crime, no arrest has been made, although the father has been trespassed from all Winston-Dillard School District properties.
