Cooler temperatures coupled with rising humidity have helped crews continue to get the upper hand on the Archie Creek Fire, which was at 41% containment as of Monday morning's update from the Southern Area Red incident command team.
Archie had burned 131,598 acres as of Monday morning, and additional personnel have helped secure and scout additional fire lines in the blaze's most troublesome areas, primarily along the eastern flanks of the fire.
As of Monday morning, 1,121 total personnel are assigned to the fire.
There was one flare-up reported two miles from the fire's northeast flank in the Pass Creek area. That fire has been attributed to a lightning strike days earlier, and a crew was on site attempting to contain.
Air support remains available as the air has cleared enough to ensure safer flying conditions, but Jay Matsen of the United States Forest Service-Mount Baker/Snoqualmie District said those resources will like remain grounded until ground crews feel them necessary.
"We have that capability available. It's just on standby until someone asks for it," Matsen said.
Recent rains and the rise in relative humidity helped crews on the ground gain major progress around the fire, both in mop-up operations and in securing both primary and contingency fire lines on the fire's southern, eastern and northeastern flanks.
A focus on structural protection remained in some parts of Glide proper, Idleyld Park and along Little River Road with the anticipation of warming temperatures in the coming days before a new weather front arrives Wednesday with the promise of additional rain.
DFPA lowers fire levels for second time
The Douglas Forest Protective Association Sunday again lowered its fire restrictions as a result of recent rainfall and climbing humidity levels.
In a release Sunday, the DFPA lowered the fire level on its managed lands to "Moderate" and lowered the Industrial Fire Protection Level to II.
The lowered levels mean that residential use of most power and industrial equipment must be avoided between the hours of 1-8 p.m.
More information on current fire restrictions can be found at www.dfpa.net.
Thielsen Fire
The Thielsen Fire burning east and north of Diamond Lake has reached 22% containment, with 9,689 acres burned. There are currently 405 personnel assigned to the fire.
Crews are continuing to focus on the protection of infrastructure in the Cinnamon Butte area, while applying a direct attack wherever safe along the fire's southern and southwestern edges near Diamond Lake Resort.
