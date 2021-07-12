The Jack Fire grew to 13,795 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 9.
Crews were able to reach 15% containment on the fire, with 755 firefighters battling the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Three Type 1 helicopters and one Type 3 helicopter are providing water support for ground crews along the fire’s perimeter.
Six bulldozers are also assigned to the fire as well as 33 fire engines. The Douglas Forest Protective Association has assumed control of structural protection, specifically in the Dry Creek community, Last Resort RV Park and homes along Illahee Road.
The Jack Fire continues to be most active south of Oregon Highway 138 East in the Apple Creek area, pushed by north and northwest winds throughout the day Sunday.
Firefighters continue to provide protection and suppression efforts near the Dry Creek residential area. Air support continues to provide water and fire retardant drops to help limit the fire’s spread and hold containment lines.
Northwest Interagency Management Team 9 has assumed command of the Jack Fire, relieving the Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue team as of Tuesday.
Burnout operations to help preserve containment lines are part of the reason for the fire’s increase in acreage from Monday.
“We’re hoping to finish burning operations in the Steamboat area today,” Team 9 spokesperson Mary Nordeen said. “We’re making good progress on containment, just finding containment lines that can our firefighters can safely work on.”
Evacuation levels have not changed, as the Dry Creek residential area, those residents on Illahee Road, and the Apple Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Eagle Rock campgrounds all remain on a Level 3 “Go!” evacuation order. Between Highway 138 mileposts 38 to 43, a Level 2 “Be Set!” order remains, including Steamboat Inn and residents on Brindle Bug and Steelhead Caddis roads, and residents and businesses between Eagle Rock and Medicine Creek campgrounds, which includes those residing near Soda Springs and Slide Creek.
Toketee Village and Clearwater Village, which houses the Umpqua National Forest’s Diamond Lake Ranger District, are under a Level 1 “Be Ready!” advisory.
Highway 138 East remains closed between Steamboat Creek and milepost 55.
On Saturday, it was reported the fire had grown to 10,000 acres and was 10% contained. The fire grew to 11,000 acres on Sunday with 10% containment.
Yesterday's report said the fire had grown to 12,000 acres and was 10% contained.
It appears the fire has grown 38% in size since Saturday while containment has grown 5%. Hope the wind doesn't pick up.
