TILLER — Firefighters took advantage of favorable conditions overnight to gain ground on a 200 acre wildfire that ignited four miles north of Tiller Tuesday.
The Marshall’s Place Fire was first discovered Tuesday afternoon, and by the time crews were on scene at approximately 3 p.m., the fire had already grown to 70 acres. The fire, burning among logging slash and second growth timber, was spurred on by strong, gusty winds which reported ignited numerous spot fires in the area.
By 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, incident command estimated the fire had grown to 200 acres, but that fire activity was beginning to slow as temperatures dropped, wind subsided and humidity rose. Those conditions, along with the arrival of additional fire crews, allowed for containment lines to be completed around the fire’s perimeter by early Wednesday morning.
More than 100 firefighters from the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Oregon Department of Forestry, Coos Forest Protective Association, industrial landowners and private contractors are assigned on the fire.
Kyle Reed, spokesperson for the DFPA, said the focus for Wednesday would be to begin mopping up hot spots within the fire’s perimeter and holding and improving containment lines.
No homes are threatened by the Marshall’s Place Fire, which so far is the largest fire in Douglas County this year. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(1) comment
Remember kids: "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive." -Trump
