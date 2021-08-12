As smoke continues to choke the Umpqua Basin, fire crews are making steady progress on the Skyline Ridge Complex of wildfires burning east of Canyonville.
Containment on the complex was listed at 23% as of Wednesday evening, with the grouping of fires totaling 3,640 acres. A total of 1,280 firefighters are assigned to the Skyline Ridge Complex.
A report from the Oregon Department of Forestry’s incident command team said that fire activity was intense Wednesday due to extremely high temperatures. The National Weather Service has a Red Flag Warning in effect through 11 p.m. tonight, and there is potential for dry lightning in the region Friday.
Further west, the Devil’s Knob Complex on the Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest had reached 5,793 acres, with three of the larger fires having burned together.
The Big Hamlin, Top Off and 495 fires combined on Wednesday. Now known simply as the Big Hamlin Fire, those blazes were an estimated 3,562 acres as of Thursday morning.
Also on the Devil’s Knob Complex, the Mule Creek Fire was estimated at 989 acres and the Smith Fire was mapped at 758 acres.
A Level 3 “Go!” evacuation order remains in place for addresses between 20039 and 20700 on Upper Cow Creek Road, including all side roads in that area. There is a Level 2 “Be Set” advisory for Upper Cow Creek Road between 18300 and 20000.
There is a no-fly restriction for the Devil’s Knob Complex for the safety of air resources helping fight the various fires.
JACK FIRE/ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX
The Rough Patch Complex of fires burning on the boundary of the Willamette and Umpqua National Forests grew to 5,738 acres according to a release from Northwest Interagency Management Team 13 Thursday morning.
The complex, which consists largely of lightning-caused fires, is at 3% containment with 425 total firefighters working to secure containment lines on the small blazes.
“Most of our indirect containment lines, including dozer, and line and road systems, are in,” said John Spencer, operations section chief for Team 13. “Currently, we are brushing, masticating and utilizing feller bunchers to remove vegetation and widen those indirect (fire) lines.”
East of Glide, the Jack Fire burning between Steamboat and Dry Creek continues to hold steady within containment lines at 23,386 acres. The northern flanks of that fire are primarily in patrol status, as are previous trouble spots along the south, west and eastern flanks. There is still an area of concern where the fire jumped Calf Creek on the southeast flank of the Jack Fire.
There are a total of 192 firefighters assigned to the Jack Fire, which was first reported July 5. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
