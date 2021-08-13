As wildfires continue to burn outside of Glide, crews have shifted their efforts to control the flames.
Ground crews will move forward with back burning efforts near the footprints of both the Rough Patch Complex Fire and Jack Fire while also monitoring containment lines.
Three wildland firefighting crews from the Oregon Army and the Air Force National Guard have joined ground crew efforts to battle the fires.
“We started burn operations today and our goal is to continue to bring those around to reinforce indirect lines and secure containment lines in key locations,” said John Spencer, operations section chief for Northwest 13 Incident Management Team, in a press release.
A total of 23,527 acres have burned so far as a result of the Jack Fire — with the fire at 53% containment. Whereas the Rough Patch Complex fire remains at 3% containment and 7,789 acres burned.
The Medford National Weather Service is forecasting a Red Flag Warning for the region today as temperatures soar during the excessive heat warning. Temperatures are expected to drop later this weekend, reducing the extreme risks for fires.
