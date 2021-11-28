A 50-year-old Dillard man was jailed on Nov. 19 on suspicion of delivery of methamphetamine and heroin after a lengthy investigation by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.
Detectives received a tip about suspicious activity happening near the Chevron gas station on Interstate 5 near milepost 103. During a traffic stop by Myrtle Creek police, a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle quickly got out and walked to an adjacent store, according to court documents.
The man, known to local authorities as well as narcotics detectives, was reportedly carrying a black backpack. Once on the scene of the traffic stop, a narcotics detective noticed Lawrence Orrin Enz leaving a motorhome that was parked between two tractor-trailers in the parking lot between the Chevron and the nearby McDonald’s along Pruner Road.
Enz reportedly got into the passenger seat of a nearby Toyota 4Runner. The driver of the 4Runner then reportedly got out and walked toward the motorhome, returning a short time later carrying a black backpack and returning to the driver’s seat. The 4Runner then headed south on I-5, where it was ultimately pulled over at milepost 100.
During the traffic stop, the detective noted that Enz was wearing a black ballcap bearing the emblem of the National Football League’s Raiders, and had a lanyard hanging out of his jacket with the same insignia. In the back seat of the 4Runner was a black backpack with a bottle opener — bearing the same black and silver symbol of the Raiders — attached to a zipper.
At that point, Enz denied the backpack was his, according to the court document.
The backpack was seized and transported to the offices of the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team and placed in a random evidence locker, the court document states. Three days later, on June 28, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Trapper was then dispatched to check the lockers for any presence of drugs. Trapper alerted on the specific locker that contained the backpack, the court document states. Trapper’s handler was not present during the search, the court document states.
An inspection of the backpack revealed a small bag containing 5.5 grams of meth, various packaging and two larger backs containing a total of more than 100 grams of meth, along with two smaller bags containing suspected heroin. There was also a digital scale inside the backpack.
On Nov. 10, as part of the narcotics team’s investigation, a confidential informant reportedly purchased 2.5 grams of meth from Enz at his residence, a shed in the back yard of a property located on Second Street in Dillard.
The team executed a search warrant on the shed on Nov. 19, which led to the discovery of approximately 5 grams of heroin, 2.1 grams of meth and a 9mm pistol with a clear serial number located under a bed mattress.
Enz was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of meth and heroin delivery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, among other charges. After his arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday, bail was set at $1 million.
I have lived in Douglas County since 1950. In my opinion, illegal drug use and all that goes with it, i.e. lying, cheating, stealing, robbery, burglary, murder, assault, and a variety of other crimes, is the biggest problem that has plagued our community. A million dollars in bail is not too much.
