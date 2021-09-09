A 16-year-old with multiple warrants was arrested after leading Sutherlin police on a high-speed chase and a foot pursuit Wednesday morning.
A Sutherlin police officer reportedly located a suspicious red 1998 Honda Civic in the area of State Street and Central Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. While attempting a traffic stop, the officer learned the car had been reported stolen out of Portland, according to a police report.
The Civic then headed east on East Central Avenue toward Nonpareil Road, reaching speeds of 90 mph. After the driver made a u-turn and headed back toward Sutherlin, the pursuit ended for safety reasons.
The car was later located in a trailer park at 550 S. State St. The 16-year-old then reportedly jumped a fence and ran through numerous yards before ultimately being taken into custody.
The teen was a listed runaway with three warrants for his arrest out of Multnomah County. He was lodged in the Douglas County Juvenile Department on the warrants, the runaway hold and charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony attempting to elude and reckless driving.
