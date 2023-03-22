The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men for their involvement in a series of armed robberies that occurred on Feb. 9 and Feb. 12.
Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said the Log Cabin Grocery in Winchester was robbed on Feb. 9. Robberies at the Winchester Market in Roseburg and at the Dillard Store followed on Feb. 12.
O’Dell said the sheriff’s office and Roseburg Police Department investigated the robberies and 33-year-old Dillon Oden, of Roseburg, and 33-year-old Aurelio Sandoval, of Los Angeles, became the main suspects.
On March 12, deputies responded to a disturbance in the Green area that involved stolen property and a firearm. During the investigation, Oden and Sandoval were arrested on charges related to the disturbance.
O’Dell said detectives responded and subsequently served a search warrant. Detectives identified 29-year-old Sebastian Tucker, of Myrtle Creek, as a third suspect in the robberies.
All three were arrested March 15 and charged in relation to the armed robberies including first degree robbery.
Sandoval is held on 18 charges and detained on $2.427 million dollars bail. Oden has 11 charges and is detained on $530,000 bail. Tucker is held on 14 charges and detained on $100,000 bail.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.