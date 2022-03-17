An alleged con artist who authorities say stole 30 acres of land from an Elkton woman has been released from jail without bail as he awaits trial, despite missing a court date and having a warrant issued for his arrest the last time he was released under similar circumstances.
Tyrone Powell, 41, was released from the Douglas County Jail on Monday. He listed a Cottage Grove hotel that features a swimming pool and 14-acre botanical garden as his residence. The last time Powell was released from jail in March 2021, he listed the same address as his residence, but ended up homeless.
It appears Powell did not sign the conditional release form; on the line where it asks for a signature, someone wrote “unable to sign.”
Powell was arrested in February 2021 and charged with five felonies, including aggravated theft, identity theft and perjury, in connection with the purported land theft. He was also charged with initiating a false report, a misdemeanor.
In March 2021, Powell was released from jail without having to pay bail after signing a one-page conditional release agreement in which he agreed to “seek immediate medical treatment.” Under the agreement, Powell also agreed to appear in court when directed.
He made several court appearances after his release, each time appearing in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank to help him breathe. The rare times he spoke it was in a child-like whisper, his words difficult to hear or understand.
An initial trial date was set for last July, but that was postponed to give his attorneys more time to prepare, including bringing a witness down from Alaska.
A second trial date was set for this past December. But in November, Powell did not show up for a pre-trial hearing and Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall issued a warrant for his arrest. Powell was arrested in Portland a week later and transported to the Douglas County Jail, with bail set at $500,000.
Two more charges — felony and misdemeanor failure to appear — were added for missing the hearing.
While in jail Powell was uncommunicative, laying in his bunk bed, mostly with his face pinned to the wall, not speaking to guards, other inmates or his attorneys. He also rarely ate and had lost a considerable amount of weight.
Powell’s booking paperwork from his February 2021 arrest listed him as standing 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. His booking paperwork from November listed his weight as 195 pounds.
In one recent court document, Marshall wrote that Powell’s “limbs have shrunk during the course of the proceedings.”
In late December, Powell was ordered to be examined at Oregon State Hospital to determine if he was fit to stand trial. However, that examination was delayed by an outbreak of COVID-19 at the hospital.
Powell was finally taken to the hospital and examined. Powell was returned to the Douglas County Jail and had a court hearing March 9, and Marshall found him fit to stand trial, according to the court website.
Less than a week later he was out of jail and reportedly headed to his Cottage Grove hotel. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.
Those who know Powell, including law enforcement officers who have investigated him, say he is a master manipulator who in the past has faked illnesses, both mental and physical, to get out of trouble.
Authorities say Powell faked having cancer to steal 30 acres of land in Elkton from a woman.
The woman said when she met Powell in 2019, he went by the name John Paul Hope. He told her about his plans to create a place where disabled veterans could live in dignity. She agreed to give him 3 acres of her 55-acre ranch in Elkton for his plan to build housing for those veterans.
But authorities now say that nothing Powell said was truthful. The veterans housing project he proposed was fiction and instead of using 3 acres of the ranch he forged documents and took possession of 30 acres, authorities said.
Powell has been swindling individuals and corporations for years, those authorities said, often through phony nonprofit organizations he claimed to run. He operated at least a half-dozen fraudulent nonprofit organizations under such names as “The Missing Piece Foundation,” “True Story World,” and “Love,” authorities said.
Those fake nonprofits accepted donations from individuals and corporations, but Powell either kept, discarded or sold them, police said.
(1) comment
I'm generally in favor of low or no-bail releases for those accused of non-violent crimes. I also understand that covid may still be causing the jail to have limited capacity. I would not want the jail to be responsible for paying this guy's medical expenses. Furthermore, because of lawsuits, the jail is under scrutiny regarding the issue of providing medical care. The cannot allow low level personnel to make decisions on what's needed medically and what's not.
The question of whether to hold this guy or release him is sticky.
Still, with all that said, this guy has pushed the boundaries of failure to appear too far. If he's a no-show for his next court date, I hope a warrant will go out for him and that he'll stay in the jug until his trial is completed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.