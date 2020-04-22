Anton Robert Hubschman, 26, of Riddle was arrested on 23 charges Tuesday night by the Sutherlin Police Department, according to a press release.
Sutherlin Police Department first responded to a disturbance involving Hubschman in the 300 block of Sunset Street around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
When police tried to talk with Hubschman, he allegedly fled in his vehicle. His vehicle was found several blocks away, near the intersection of Hawthorne Street and Duke Avenue.
A Douglas County Sheriff's Office K9 found Hubschman nearby. Hubschman allegedly continued to resist his arrest.
The disturbance on Sunset Street came from a fight that broke out, during which Hubschman allegedly struck a 19-year-old man in the face with a full whiskey bottle.
Hubschman had allegedly been drinking. The 19-year-old sustained contusions, but was cleared by medical personnel at the site.
When Hubschman saw the officers, he got into his vehicle and left, allegedly hitting a telephone police, fence, another vehicle and nearly striking a police officer in the process, according to the press release.
The passenger side window was broken and an officer deployed a Taser, but Hubschman was able to flee.
His vehicle was found disabled from the damage of the crash half a mile away from the site.
Hubschman was arrested for interference with a police officer, attempt to elude a police officer on foot, first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, harassment, reckless driving, second degree escape, second degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, offensive littering, attempt to commit a class C felony, first degree criminal mischief, two counts of failure to perform duties of a driver, two counts second degree criminal trespassing, and seven counts of recklessly endangering another person.
