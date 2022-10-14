SUTHERLIN — Five seconds.
That was the approximate amount of time that Shawn McDaniel had to make a decision which could have saved, or possibly cost, lives.
McDaniel happened to be at the front counter of the Domino's Pizza on Wednesday in Sutherlin when a man walked through the door with a sawed-off shotgun demanding cash.
That man, 53-year-old William Bailey Cutshall of Washington, was arrested Thursday evening in Roseburg along with 36-year-old Nichole Louise Milligan, who is suspected as an accomplice in the robbery.
The video of the robbery has been shared widely on social media platforms.
"When it first was happening, I honestly thought it was a joke," said McDaniel, who had been on the job for two weeks. He came through the door, I did the typical 'Welcome to Domino's' greeting and saw the gun.
"I walked around the counter and said, 'Are you serious?' He said, 'Yeah I'm (expletive) serious. Give me the money."
Surveillance video from the back of the restaurant at 779 West Central Avenue shows Cutshall enter the store and rest the barrel of the gun near the edge of the counter, pointed directly at McDaniel.
"When he shows me the gun, I can see there's blue painter's tape on the buttstock and around the barrel," McDaniel said. "I thought it was a prank."
McDaniel soon realized that this wasn't a rookie hazing incident, and his training kicked in.
The 33-year-old McDaniel served eight years in the United States Marine Corps specializing in artillery and served one deployment in Iraq. Having a gun pointed at him wasn't anything new, although he was exceedingly aware of the inherent danger.
There were 10 Domino's employees in the store at the time Cutshall allegedly entered. On the surveillance video, only three are visible: McDaniel at the front counter, delivery driver Donald Smith in the back room and, after the robber leaves with the money, Eric Skarlew is seen running from the back of the store to see which direction the suspect was leaving.
To the right of the camera's view, up to six employees going about their duties. Just left of the door, out of the camera view and behind the assailant, sat a teenager who was scheduled for a job interview.
With all of this in mind, McDaniel's tactical training was racing through his mind. In what manner could he possibly disarm the robber without putting his coworkers in danger. Those thoughts then quickly shifted to his family; he's the father of four children.
"It wasn't until I was pointed at that I realized it was real," McDaniel said. "My whole family flashed before my eyes. Then and there, my military instincts kicked in.
"I didn't want somebody to get killed by me trying to be a hero."
Instead, McDaniel used a diversion tactic to allow Smith to slide out a side door in the back in order to retrieve his phone and call 911.
"I opened the (register) and grabbed the money as slow as I could with my right hand," McDaniel said, trying to draw the assailant's attention away from the back room so Smith could get out. "But he caught on to what I was up to and yelled at me to hurry up."
Store owner Brian Howard said Cutshall allegedly walked away with $91, citing that with most orders being processed electronically, there generally is never more than $100 in the register.
But Wednesday's robbery wasn't the first setback at the Sutherlin location, which opened in 2004.
"I keep saying everything that's going to happen has happened," Howard said. "Driver's call out (sick), equipment breaks. We've had a safe stolen. What else could go wrong? And then this."
Of course, there was also the 2019 incident where a blind cat allegedly got tangled in the feet of her driver, causing the car to drive through the lobby wall.
Today, everyone who was in the store Wednesday evening is unharmed.
"I feel like I could have done something about the situation, but there were too many people that could have been harmed," McDaniel said. "It wasn't worth 80 bucks."
Cutshall was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as the white GMC box van police located in southeast Roseburg was reported stolen out of Washington.
Milligan was lodged on charges of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, first-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
