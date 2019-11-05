A Jackson County man wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery early Saturday in Eagle Point was captured Saturday evening east of Winston after leading police from multiple agencies on a chase that ended near Roberts Mountain in Douglas County.
Police said Nathan Daniel Perkins, 36, of Portland, was hiding for several hours until he approached a resident in the Glengary Loop neighborhood for help. The resident called police and Perkins was arrested without incident at approximately 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Jackson County deputies took custody of Perkins and transported him to the Jackson County jail in Medford.
Jackson County officials said the incident began at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday when 911 dispatch received a call from a resident in the 2700 block of Alta Vista road in Eagle Point. The female caller that she and a man in the home were handcuffed and robbed by two armed men wearing masks. The suspects fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle, a white 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with Oregon license plate 167-LRH.
A Central Point Police Department officer located the Volkswagen at the intersection of Table Rock Road and Vilas Road and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle sped to Interstate 5 and headed north. The Volkswagen was apparently traveling with Perkins in a white 2012 BMW that also sped away north on I-5.
The BMW was located north of Grants Pass and was pursued through Josephine County and into Douglas County. Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies took over the chase and deployed spike strips. The car slowed but continued until the driver crashed the car near milepost 117 on Interstate 5 and fled on foot. Deputies and Oregon State Police searched the area, but did not immediately find the driver.
Perkins was lodged initially with two felony probation violation detention warrants and driving while suspended. He is being held without bail due to probation violations.
Detectives have since added multiple charges related to the incident includinrg first degree robbery, aggravated first degree theft, first degree burglary, attempting to elude in a vehicle, attempting to elude on foot, coercion, second degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jackson County detectives are still trying to locate the stolen Volkswagen and an additional suspect, as well as any other information about the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the JCSO tip line at 541-770-8333 or a local law enforcement agency.
