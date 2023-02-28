One man is dead after a reported officer-involved shooting at the Roseburg Senior Center early Tuesday morning.
Law enforcement officers were called to the center, located at 1614 SE Stephens St., after receiving multiple reports that several individuals had been stabbed by a man who was using the warming center, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Roseburg Police Department responded to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the male suspect, whose name is not being released at this time, “refused to comply with officer’s directives and attempts to de-escalate the situation.”
An officer from the Roseburg Police Department used lethal force and the suspect died at the scene, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the report.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigation the incident. Roseburg police are investigating the assaults of the people staying at the warming center overnight in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
