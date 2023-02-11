The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a cash register from the former Log Cabin Grocery on Northeast Stephens Street Thursday morning.
At approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the S Mart at 4751 NE Stephens St. for a reported armed robbery. Roseburg police assisted in the investigation.
The suspect, described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, brandished a gun and attempted to gain access to the store's cash registers. Ultimately, it was believed the man left the store with one of the registers which contained an undisclosed amount of cash.
Evidence of the alleged robbery was located, but not the suspect, who was described as a white male.
“We are aggressively investigating this incident and will continue continue all efforts to bring this individual to justice,” Lt. Brad O'Dell said in a statement. “At this time, we would ask anyone who may have observed anything suspicious before or after the robbery to share that information with us. What may seem like a small or insignificant bit of information may help to solve the case.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 or by email to dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us referencing case #23-0543.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.