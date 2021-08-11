AZALEA — The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigation a possible double homicide related to an RV fire where two people were found dead on Friday.
Autopsies conducted by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office revealed that the two victims, 59-year-old Brian Edward Dean and 65-year-old Maureen Anne Mathabel, both of Azalea, had been killed prior to the fire.
The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Meadow Wood RV Park on Autumn Lane. Fire personnel found Dean and Mathabel deceased in the trailer.
Authorities are urging anyone who may have photo or video surveillance footage of the fire to share them to a public evidence portal via www.dcso.com/publichelp. Information may also be provided by calling the sheriff's office investigations division at 541-440-4458 or via email to dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us. Reference case number 21-3532.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.