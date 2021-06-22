The manager and bartender of the Top of the Bowl Strip Club in Drain were arrested Sunday morning after illegally selling alcohol, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
On Saturday, around 3:30 a.m., deputies learned that the business had been serving alcohol without an OLCC Liquor License.
Top of the Bowl had its liquor license suspended earlier this year after violating regulations.
After contacting the manager, Richard Morin, and the owner and bartender, Jamie Hennricks, at the business, deputies discovered alcohol being served, alongside a tip jar with an indication for suggested donation amounts. All of the alcohol at the bar was seized, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies arrested Morin and Hennricks for mixing, storing or serving liquor without a license, which is a misdemeanor.
