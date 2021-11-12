A Bend man was arrested after reportedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a low-speed pursuit throughout the Reedsport area Tuesday night.
Shortly before 10 p.m., a Reedsport police officer spotted a silver Ford Taurus with one headlight driving slowly on one of the city's side streets, according to a court document. After a brief pursuit, the officer saw the driver, 44-year-old Donald Gillispie, run a stop sign, according to court documents.
Gillespie refused to pull over, continuing to drive through stop signs and traffic signals on both side streets and U.S. Highway 101 in Reedsport.
Two other Reedsport police officers joined the pursuit, which ranged in speeds from 10-30 mph. A Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy and an Oregon State Trooper joined in the pursuit as well.
A first attempt to utilize spike strips failed, but a second strip on 101 southbound was successful in flattening both driver's side tires. Gillispie refused to yield and while driving on the shoulder of the highway, was eventually boxed in by three pursuing vehicles. Gillispie wasn't done, reportedly hitting two of the patrol vehicles before ultimately coming to a spot.
Refusing to exit his car, one officer employed a taser, which reportedly had no effect. Once Gillispie was out of the Taurus, he continued to resist the efforts of law enforcement to take him into custody until a second taser attempt allowed Gillispie to be successfully handcuffed.
The reporting officer estimated that Gillispie violated 19 traffic control devices during the pursuit. On Sept. 29, Gillispie was cited for violating a traffic control device in Coos Bay.
Gillispie was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief and one count each of reckless driving and attempting to elude police. Bail was set at $20,000.
