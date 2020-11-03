Alec Anton Vincent Berard of Roseburg was sentenced to more than four years in prison for a multitude of crimes committed in the past six months.
Berard, 28, appeared before Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall Friday morning to receive his sentence on charges stemming from a string of crimes committed in west Roseburg between May 1 and July 6, as well as additional charges which were applied Oct. 26 and 30, while Berard was in custody.
His charges included delivery of methamphetamine, meth possession, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, first- and third-degree theft, computer crime, three charges of second-degree criminal trespass, two counts of supplying contraband and a charge of heroin possession.
Three charges of failure to appear — which led to his arrest on Oct. 15 — were dismissed.
