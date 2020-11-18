Two Roseburg brothers were arrested Wednesday in connection to a bomb threat at Roseburg High School last week, according to police.
Jonathan Long, 22, and Tyler Ganieany, 21, who live in a neighborhood nearby the school, were contacted during an investigation and eventually arrested on suspicion of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, a Class C felony. Both brother are on probation and are facing additional charges for violating their conditions, according to police.
On Nov. 12, police were called to the school after a custodian found a suspicious device in the parking lot. A police spokesperson said the device was possibly an altered firework.
Nevertheless, about 20 staff members and 60 students were evacuated from the grounds and emergency personnel from police departments, fire departments and the Oregon State Police Explosive Unit based in Medford were dispatched to the area.
Police said the brothers made the devices and threw them over the fence and into the parking lot, but they didn't intent to harm anyone or damage any property, said Jeff Eichenbusch, a spokesperson for the Roseburg Police Department.
(3) comments
A local guy I was friends with years ago played some odd pranks on people. I believe he played a 911 call prank on me. He also did some odd vandalism. Recently, I checked his statace on a background check site. It said he might be on a federal 'extremeist' or 'terrorist' list. Interesting thing is that he has many friends. Maybe hundreds locally. I called him 'prankster gangster' but the feds Ming a different name for it.
Last sentence should have read ...'but the feds might have a different name for it'.
I think my auto correct is messing up.
Though "they didn't intent to harm anyone," could they have harmed someone?
