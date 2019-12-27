A burglar made himself a chimichanga and drank some Chivas whiskey Sunday night after he broke into a local Mexican restaurant in Roseburg, according to a police report.
Roseburg police said the burglar returned again Monday night and was arrested by Roseburg police officers. He allegedly told them he wanted to get out of the cold.
According to a police report, one of the owners of the El Dorado restaurant on Winchester Street contacted police at 11:27 p.m. Monday after she went to the restaurant to pick up a cooking pot and noticed the glass door was broken.
She believed someone could be inside, and she was right about that. Police said they found Robert Allen Marlow, 41, inside the building and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.
The owner said the burglar had broken the same glass door both nights to enter the restaurant. She had also reported the first burglary to Roseburg police.
Police obtained a video of Sunday night’s burglary showing a male enter the restaurant after breaking the glass door and said the jacket seen on the male in the video was found in Marlow’s belongings Monday night. Body camera video footage from an officer who responded Sunday night showed the glass door was broken by a pot thrown at the door.
Police said Robert told them he made a chimichanga and drank the whiskey.
The owner anticipates the door will cost $500 to repair and the value of the food and whiskey was $40.
