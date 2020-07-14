A California man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Roseburg area teenager.
The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Travis Smith of Los Angeles, California. He was arrested by police in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 11, in the company of the missing teenager. The teen was taken into protective custody.
Roseburg police investigated the report of the missing teen and during a follow up, and learned the teenager was previously involved in online contact with a man who was suspected to be from Southern California. Online contact was initiated through social media sites.
Investigators gathered information that led them to believe Smith came to Roseburg to meet the teenager. Over the next two days, investigators from the Roseburg Police Department, FBI, and Los Angeles Police Department worked to locate Smith. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also provided assistance in this case.
On Monday, Smith was charged in United States District Court, for kidnapping, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with a minor and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor
The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Central District of California is prosecuting this case.
