A 34-year-old man from Harbor City, California, was arrested Sunday evening in relation to a large-scale drug investigation, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.
Wesley Gutierrez had been traveling to Roseburg in recent weeks and around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, detectives searched his hotel room in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue. Detectives allegedly found more than 8 pounds of methamphetamine during the search.
According to Lt. Rick McArthur of DINT, the average user uses approximately 1 gram of methamphetamine and in this case, more than 3,700 grams were seized.
Gutierrez told detectives that he "was middle manning for someone else he had met at the Casino in Canyonville," according to court documents.
Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and methamphetamine delivery. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely, McArthur said.
