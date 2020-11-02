A California man died Saturday and another is in jail after a fatal crash on Highway 38 near Elkton.
According to court documents, a Honda Odyssey operated by Jose Torres, 40, of Van Nuys, California, was traveling west when it veered off the highway and rolled down an embankment. His passenger, Alfredo Valdez-Perez, 46, was declared dead at the scene.
The crash occurred approximately 1 mile west of Elkton. An eyewitness told investigators that prior to the crash, they noticed the minivan traveling east on Highway 38 in Elkton and reported that the sliding door on the passenger side was open.
A third occupant of the minivan, Gerson Torres, 41, told investigators he had been driving the vehicle all day from Los Angeles as the three were en route to a job west of Elkton. According to investigators, Gerson Torres said his brother, Jose Torres, had been the only person drinking in the van during the entire trip. Gerson Torres refused to let his brother drive, but when Gerson Torres stopped at an area store to get something to drink, Jose Torres took off with Valdez-Perez in the minivan.
The van reportedly turned around in a gravel parking lot across the highway from the Elkton Community Education Center and attempted to head east on the highway when it nearly drove into a ditch, according to court documents. The van then attempted a U-turn in the middle of the highway, temporarily stopping traffic in both directions.
The responding trooper from the Oregon State Police reported that the vehicle went down an embankment and appeared to roll over several times. Both the front and rear bumpers had been ripped from the minivan, several windows were shattered, and a number of beer bottles were located around the crash scene as well as inside the vehicle.
First responders located Valdez-Perez in a ditch not far from where the minivan came to rest, while Jose Torres was still in the driver’s seat.
As medical personnel transported Jose Torres to a waiting helicopter, the trooper reported “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”
Jose Torres was transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield and, upon his release on Sunday, was taken into custody by police and transported to the Douglas County Jail.
A sergeant with the OSP’s Springfield Area Command interviewed Jose Torres at the hospital, and blood samples secured via a court warrant returned a blood alcohol level of 0.29%, more than three times the legal limit in Oregon.
Jose Torres faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants and third-degree assault.
