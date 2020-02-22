A California man pleaded not guilty Friday to 12 counts in connection with human trafficking of young girls.
Maurice Pierre Hurth, 41, of Suisun, California, appeared in front of Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Ann Marie Simmons Friday morning and entered his not guilty plea to three counts of trafficking persons, three counts of subjecting another person to involuntary servitude in the first degree, three counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and three counts of second-degree kidnapping.
The charges were in connection with three young girls found in Hurth’s car when he was arrested at the Roseburg Regional Airport parking lot in the early morning hours of Feb. 13, after Roseburg police officer Patrick Moore noticed a vehicle with Washington license plates with people outside the car in front of the headlights near one of the airport gates. Moore said in the arrest affidavit that he contacted Hurth, who was the driver of the vehicle, and learned that he had multiple outstanding warrants in California. The three girls were also in the car — two were age 16 and one was 17. They were missing from the Seattle area.
Moore said in the affidavit that the juveniles were reported to the National Crime Information Center as missing from a state-run group home in Seattle and were taken into protective custody. One of the girls told him that the driver was taking them to California to engage in prostitution, and the other two girls had similar stories when they were interviewed by officers. Moore said Hurth resisted when the officers tried to handcuff him.
A trial date was set for March 31 at 1:30 p.m. in Judge Simmons courtroom. There is no indication yet that this will be tried as a federal case.
Marion Pearson, coordinator for the Douglas County Human Trafficking Task Force, said police have known that there was significant human trafficking going through Douglas County, but she said it also happens more locally than people realize.
“It’s the tip of the iceberg, most definitely,” Pearson said. “We do know that we have traffickers and victims running up and down the I-5. This was an excellent identification from our enforcement officers, not just the traffic stop identifying something strange was going on, but also the interview of the victims and to discover they were actually trafficking victims.”
Pearson says it’s a reminder that people in the community should always be alert for those instances that just don’t seem right.
“I’m hoping that our community, which already seems to understand really well that trafficking is occurring, will be even more vigilant going forward from here,” Pearson said, adding that the average age for trafficking victims is 11 to 14 years old and people should be watching for things that seem really strange. She said familial trafficking is more common in this area where family members are being trafficked.
Pearson recommends that if someone sees a strange situation that looks suspicious, call 911 and have it checked out.
