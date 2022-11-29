A California man has been sentenced to 84 months in federal prison as the result of a March 2021 arrest by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.
Jose Baldemar Izar, 42, of Lancaster, California, received his sentence Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Eugene.
Working off a tip from a confidential informant, DINT received information in October 2020 that Izar had been trafficking drugs from southern California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg area.
In March 2021, a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted Izar traveling north on Interstate 5 near the exit 106 interchange in Myrtle Creek, according to court documents.
The car, a silver Nissan Sentra with California plates exited onto Weaver Road without making a complete stop.
During an ensuing traffic stop, another deputy identified the driver as Mark Scherer, 42, of Roseland, California. While a Myrtle Creek police officer engaged Izar with conversation, deputies ran a background check on Scherer while Roseburg Police Department K9 Trapper searched the sedan.
When deputies searched Scherer, a pipe and a substance confirmed to contain amphetamines was discovered, according to court documents. When a deputy asked Scherer if there was any more meth in the car, he reportedly replied, “Yes.” When asked how much, Scherer told the deputy, “a lot.”
DINT officers seized approximately four pounds of meth along with an ounce of heroin.
Both Izar and Scherer were booked into the Douglas County jail before being transferred into federal custody.
Izar waived federal indictment on Nov. 3 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute methamphetamine.
Due to a recent substitution of defense counsel, Scherer agreed to waive his right to a speedy trial within 60 days. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has submitted a plea offer to Scherer, who not face trial until Jan. 12, 2023, at the earliest.
Scherer faces federal charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.