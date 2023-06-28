DRAIN — A California woman was jailed after reportedly running from police Monday.
A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2 p.m. a call came in to report an intoxicated driver in a sedan. The vehicle was located at a business in Drain.
A deputy observed 38-year-old Julianna Szensaua of Murrieta, California, running across the street and looking through the windows of an address on Highway 38.
When the deputy attempted to contact the woman, she allegedly grabbed a metal folding chair and ran with it back to her vehicle at the business. The deputy attempted to contact the woman and block the vehicle in. Szensaua allegedly refused to exit her vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed, nearly striking the deputy. The deputy pursued the sedan for a few miles north on Highway 99.
The driver maintained her lane and was allegedly going between 80-85 miles per hour. At the 1100 block of Highway 99, the deputy was able to pin the vehicle in with the help of spike strips, to prevent the woman from leaving the area. Additional deputies arrived and attempted to take the woman into custody. Szensaua refused to comply and resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody, according to a police report.
She was charged with attempting to elude police in a vehicle, attempting to commit a Class B felony, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, third-degree theft and resisting arrest. Szensaua was detained on $15,000 bail and has a court appearance Monday.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
