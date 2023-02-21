Calls came in reporting shootings at multiple schools in Douglas County, but law enforcement officers say its a hoax.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Brad O’Dell told KQEN News Radio there were no credible reports of a shooter at any location at this point. Some schools were in lockdown as a precaution
Law enforcement started receiving calls right around 9 a.m. Tuesday about shootings and people injured at local schools, including Roseburg High School, South Umpqua High School and Sutherlin High School.
A statement from the sheriff’s office said, “Law enforcement is receiving false reports of an active shooter at various Douglas County Schools. At this time, all reports are false. However, law enforcement is responding to each report and taking each report seriously. We are working in partnership with the schools to ensure safety of students and staff.”
South Umpqua School District said in a statement, “There is no confirmed threat at this time in our district. Our security response systems in place worked smoothly and the local law enforcement responded promptly. All of our students and staff are safe and secure. School will resume today.”
Roseburg Public Schools spokesperson Chelsea Duncan said law enforcement is doing walk-throughs at each of the schools within the district out of an abundance of caution.
“We understand how difficult these threats can be to families and students,” Duncan said. Parents may pick up their children after the lockdowns have lifted.
Law enforcement urged parents not to go to the schools to pick up their children as it could result in additional chaos and panic and detract law enforcement from focusing on their assigned tasks.
“We believe these to be swatting incidents to instigate police response and generate panic among responders and community members,” O’Dell said. “There have been similar incidents occurring nationwide for at least the past 24 hours. Law Enforcement will respond to and assess each incident appropriately.”
The sheriff’s office asked residents not to call 911 unless they are reporting an actual emergency. Dispatchers received a heavy volume of calls from parents and others with questions.
“The 911 center is being overrun with these calls making managing an already stressful incident even more so,” he said. “This also prevents delays in answering other life or death emergency calls and dispatching the appropriate resources.”
The community is urged to look to credible news sources, government and local emergency response organizations for updates to avoid misinformation.
