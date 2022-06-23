A Roseburg man is facing charges after two teenagers told police he pointed a gun toward their vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bottle Drop location in Roseburg.

The victims, both 19 years old, told police that a man in a gold 2000 Chevrolet Suburban pointed the gun at them while they were parked in the crowded parking lot, according to the police report.

Police located the vehicle at a nearby fast-food restaurant and took William O’Connor, 50, into custody during a high-risk stop, which ended without incident.

O’Connor admitted to brandishing a pepper ball gun and told police he did it because someone “cat-called" his girlfriend.

O’Connor was charged with disorderly conduct and lodged in the Douglas County Jail.

(4) comments

AshleyHicks
AshleyHicks

What the heck kinda headline is this?! Two 19-year-olds had a lunatic point a firearm at them?!!! Get a grip nrtoday


GhostofTMcCall
GhostofTMcCall

A pepper ball gun is not a firearm. They use a CO2 cartridge and deliver pepper "salt" which turn to a cloud of pepper spray on impact. It is not lethal. It appears as thought this idiot was appropriately charged, the story was journalistically descriptive providing the who, what, where and how and the headline was entertaining. Much better than "Hicks vandalizes city street."


D Steel
D Steel

😆🤣😂👍🏻


dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

What's that old adage about mouths, fools, and what the fools should practice? Get that grip, Hicks.



