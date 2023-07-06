David Foster Coder is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a status hearing after he allegedly shot his daughter-in-law on June 16.
David Foster Coder is charged with second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. In its court filings the state noted that both are classified as domestic violence as the two were related.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived around 9:30 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Adams Loop in Roseburg to reports that a woman had been shot in the face.
The woman, Amy Jo Coder, was transported to Mercy Medical Center and later to Riverbend Medical Center in Springfield. She was listed in critical condition around 6:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead on Sunday.
The original call to 911 was made by a child who said "her mom was shot in the face by her step-brothers grandpa" according to court records.
Winston Police Department arrived first on the scene and found a girl in the driveway and a woman inside the home who appeared to have been shot in the mouth, according to court records.
The truck David Foster Coder was driving was located about 15 minutes later in Myrtle Creek with a man and child inside. Myrtle Creek Police Department arrested the 65-year-old man, who was then identified as David Foster Coder.
David Foster Coder did not make any statements during the arrest. During the arrest, police noticed a pistol and a knife on the person and seized the weapons, according to the court documents.
David Foster Coder was initially charged with attempting to commit murder and first degree assault, but those charges were changed to murder and unlawful use of a weapon after Amy Jo Coder's death.
Law enforcement interviewed the child in the vehicle with David Foster Coder, who said he heard a loud bang and saw David Foster Coder with a revolver. The child assumed there was a misfire as he didn't see any bullet holes in the door.
The child, Amy Jo Coder's son, said David Foster Coder told him he was going to be arrested and that he was surprised his son didn't think "he had any bad in him."
The other child, the one in the driveway who had called 911, said her mother was shot in front of her and she then called 911 and went to a neighbor's house for help.
Law enforcement noted that neither of the children mentioned there was arguing between the two adults.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
